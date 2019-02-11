Home Nation

Repeat offender gets 10 years in jail for raping minor

Ansari introduced himself to the victim as her father's friend and took her to a secluded place where he raped her.

Published: 11th February 2019 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A repeat offender was Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail by a POCSO court here for raping an eight-year-old girl in suburban Vakola area here in 2013.

Aiyaz Ansari (38) was found guilty under section 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Additional Sessions Judge B V Kale.

The judge also fined him Rs 65,000, additional public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari said.

As per the prosecution, the incident took place on October 14, 2013, in Vakola when the girl was returning her home from school.

Ansari introduced himself to the victim as her father's friend and took her to a secluded place where he raped her.

During the course of trial, the prosecution examined six witnesses, Tiwari said.

Ansari is a serial offender and has targeted several schoolgirls using the same modus operandi and has about seven POCSO cases registered against his name in police stations here, the additional public prosecutor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
minor rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp