Repeat offender gets 10 years in jail for raping minor

By PTI

MUMBAI: A repeat offender was Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail by a POCSO court here for raping an eight-year-old girl in suburban Vakola area here in 2013.

Aiyaz Ansari (38) was found guilty under section 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Additional Sessions Judge B V Kale.

The judge also fined him Rs 65,000, additional public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari said.

As per the prosecution, the incident took place on October 14, 2013, in Vakola when the girl was returning her home from school.

Ansari introduced himself to the victim as her father's friend and took her to a secluded place where he raped her.

During the course of trial, the prosecution examined six witnesses, Tiwari said.

Ansari is a serial offender and has targeted several schoolgirls using the same modus operandi and has about seven POCSO cases registered against his name in police stations here, the additional public prosecutor said.