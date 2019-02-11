Home Nation

Supreme Court slams states who failed to appoint Lokayuktas yet

As per provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, a Lokpal as anti-corruption authority or ombudsman would be set up at the Central level, while a Lokayukta will be set up in each state.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed those states which had not appointed state Lokayuktas yet in the appointment of Lokpal Lokayuktas petition.

Nagaland government will file an affidavit explaining the delay in appointment of Lokayukta till next hearing while the Tamil Nadu Government was directed to complete the process of Lokayukta appointment within four months.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said, "We want to be harsh but are refraining from saying anything at this stage."

The petition was filed by advocate and BJP leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking a direction to expeditiously appoint Lokpal at the Centre, Lokayukta in states and provide a citizen charter in every department to ensure time-bound delivery of goods and services.

As per provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, a Lokpal as anti-corruption authority or ombudsman would be set up at the Central level, while a Lokayukta will be set up in each state.

In July last year, the Supreme Court had expressed its displeasure over non-appointment of Lokpal by the central government. In September, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government had appointed a Search Committee to nominate the chairperson and members of the Lokpal. Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was nominated as chairperson of the committee.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Lokpal Search Committee to complete its task of short-listing names for a Lokpal by February-end and submit the list for consideration to the Selection Committee. The apex court will hear the plea on March 7.

