After Lucknow road show, Priyanka Gandhi visits Jaipur to meet husband Robert Vadra facing ED probe

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on a chartered plane on Monday evening to meet her husband Robert Vadra, who is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a probe into an alleged land scam in Rajasthan's border town of Bikaner.

According to airport authorities, Priyanka left the airport under tight security for the hotel where her husband had reached earlier in the day.

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka made her debut in Uttar Pradesh's political arena as Congress general secretary with a grand road show in Lucknow.

Priyanka had on last Wednesday strongly come out in support of her husband, whom she had dropped off at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Delhi on the first day of his questioning in another case.

"He is my husband, he is my family...I support my family," she had said when asked whether she was sending a message by dropping off her husband.

Vadra is scheduled to make a fresh appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in Jaipur in connection with a probe into an alleged land scam in Bikaner.

Vadra's mother Maureen is also likely to appear before the central probe agency at about 10 AM at its zonal office on Bhawani Singh Road in Jaipur.

The duo landed at Jaipur airport on Monday noon. This will be the fourth time that Vadra appears before the agency.