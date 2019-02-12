Akhilesh Yadav 'stopped' at airport, Yogi Adityanath claims lurking threat to law and order

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party supremo and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was barred from boarding his chartered plane at Lucknow airport while he was about to fly to Prayagraj to attend the annual function of Allahabad University Students’ Union here on Tuesday.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy when the SP chief took to Twitter to slam Yogi Adityanath government for stopping him from attending the event.

“I was prevented from boarding the airplane without any written orders. Currently, detained at Lucknow Airport. It is clear how frightened the govt is by ‘oath ceremony’ of a student leader. The BJP knows that youth of the country will not tolerate this injustice anymore,” tweeted the SP leader.

On the other hand, UP CM Yogi Adityanath sought to clear the air over the issue saying that Akhilesh Yadav had been stopped on the request of the Allahabad University administration which did not want political leaders coming to the varsity for any event.

“The Samajwadi Party should desist from its anarchist attitude and activities. Kumbh is going on in Prayagraj. Ten days ago, even Akhilesh Yadav Ji had himself visited Kumbh and had taken a holy dip in Sangam and also darshan. Kumbh has been successfully organised so far. The SP, infamous for its destructive traits wanted to create unrest in Prayagraj though this event,” said the CM.

He added: “It was the Allahabad University administration which had requested the government to stop Akhilesh Yadav from coming to Prayagraj. It was suspected that his visit may have led to violence, vandalism and arson among rival factions of students on the campus.”

“It would have been a threat to law and order situation at a time when over 15 lakh devotees were at Kumbh,” maintained the CM adding that AU administration’s request could not be ignored and so the SP chief was stopped from going to Prayagraj.

Notably, the Allahabad University registrar had duly informed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that political figures were not allowed in university’s programmes.

The registrar had written to the personal secretary – Gangaram—of SP chief that as per the recommendation of the consulting committee of the university’s students union and the approval of the AU V-C, “it was a consensus decision keeping in mind the bitter experiences of past few years that no political figure will be invited to any of the functions of the university,” the correspondence said.

However, immediately after CM’s statement over the issue, the SP chief convened a press conference and cautioned CM Yogi Adityanath of imparting the same treatment to him when SP would return to power in UP. Akhilesh charged the CM with muzzling the democracy.

“BJP is rattled by the SP-BSP alliance and so it has gone berserk. The state government is denying people their fundamental rights. I am pained that I was stopped from attending the event even when I had informed the authorities concerned much in advance,” said Akhilesh.

Reminding CM Yogi of his legal credentials, the SP chief claimed that it was the BJP which set the precedence of violence in the state. He had brought copies of FIRs lodged against the CM earlier. He had pasted those copies on boards and flashed them in the press conference calling him a criminal.

However, the event was cancelled in the morning itself and when the ADM (East) tried to stop the SP chief from boarding his plane, the officer was pushed and heckled by the Akhilesh’s security guards. This attitude even led to resentment among the IAS cadre in the state.