Akhilesh's visit to Allahabad University could have sparked violence on campus: Yogi Adityanath

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's visit to the swearing-in ceremony of a student leader in Allahabad University would have sparked a row in Prayagraj, where Kumbh Mela is going on.

The Chief Minister also said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is known for creating a ruckus.

"The Samajwadi Party should do away with its unsocial activities. There is Kumbh going on in Prayagraj and even Yadav himself went there 10 days ago and took a dip at Sangam and had offered prayers. The party is known for creating a ruckus," Yogi Adityanath told reporters.

ALSO READ | Akhilesh 'stopped' at airport, matter figures in Uttar Pradesh legislature

Allahabad University Student’s Union (AUSU), dominated by SP’s student wing, had invited Yadav for the union’s anniversary celebrations. But the Allahabad University authorities denied him permission, saying that political leaders are not to be invited for the event. Following the denial, the AUSU leaders announced that they will invite Akhilesh to another venue outside the campus. But on Tuesday, when the SP chief reached Lucknow’s Amausi Airport, he was stopped from taking a flight to Allahabad.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh said the incident clearly shows how "frightened" the government is by his presence at the oath-taking ceremony of a student leader.

"I was prevented from boarding the airplane without any written orders. Currently detained at Lucknow airport. It is clear how frightened the government is by the oath ceremony of a student leader. The BJP knows that the youth of our great country will not tolerate this injustice anymore!" Yadav tweeted.

Adityanath, however, said that the decision to not allow Yadav to attend the event was taken by the university authorities.

"It was the Allahabad University administration which asked the government to stop Yadav from coming to Prayagraj as it was suspected that his visit may have sparked violence on the campus between students groups. That is why he has been stopped from going to Prayagraj," the chief minister added.

Reacting on the incident, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav said: "I directly blame the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath). Akhilesh had the permission. It was at the directions of the CM that he was stopped. They didn’t even let him reach Allahabad."

Samajwadi Party workers raised slogans against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state government after their leader was stopped at the airport.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that authorities failed to cite reasons for stopping him from boarding the flight.

"The sole purpose of preventing me from attending the student union's program is to suppress socialist ideas and voices among the youth," Yadav added.