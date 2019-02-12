Anti-Citizenship Bill protests: Mobile internet services suspended in Manipur capital

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In restive Manipur, the authorities suspended mobile internet services for an indefinite period and clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Imphal East and Imphal West districts since Monday night.



According to reports reaching here, security has been tightened at the residences of MLAs, Ministers and also Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The CM had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and apprised him of the situation in the state.



Imphal has remained on the boil for the past few weeks in the wake of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (CAB) which the Centre wants to pass in Parliament to grant Indian citizenship to immigrants belonging to six persecuted non-Muslim communities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who migrated to India till December 31, 2014.



The controversial bill, which was earlier passed in Lok Sabha, is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Assam is the epicentre of the anti-CAB protests which are also being staged in neighbouring Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh besides Manipur.



On Sunday, several organisations had jointly called a two-day strike in Imphal demanding Bill’s withdrawal. At least eight people, including six women vendors, were injured when the police used force to disperse irate protestors on that day.



As the protests continued, the streets in state capital Imphal, which is made up of Imphal East and Imphal West districts, wore a deserted look on Tuesday. Shops and commercial establishments, educational institutes and government offices continued to remain closed.



Security forces set up barricades on major roads while the police used loudspeakers informing residents of the imposition of prohibitory orders and asked them to stay indoors.



The indigenous communities of Northeast fear that if the bill is passed, it will endanger their lives and identity.