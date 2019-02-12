Home Nation

Anti-Citizenship Bill protests: Mobile internet services suspended in Manipur capital

According to reports reaching here, security has been tightened at the residences of MLAs, Ministers and also Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur students

Students and others from Manipur protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday | (File photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In restive Manipur, the authorities suspended mobile internet services for an indefinite period and clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Imphal East and Imphal West districts since Monday night.

According to reports reaching here, security has been tightened at the residences of MLAs, Ministers and also Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The CM had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and apprised him of the situation in the state.

Imphal has remained on the boil for the past few weeks in the wake of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (CAB) which the Centre wants to pass in Parliament to grant Indian citizenship to immigrants belonging to six persecuted non-Muslim communities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who migrated to India till December 31, 2014.

The controversial bill, which was earlier passed in Lok Sabha, is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Assam is the epicentre of the anti-CAB protests which are also being staged in neighbouring Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh besides Manipur.

On Sunday, several organisations had jointly called a two-day strike in Imphal demanding Bill’s withdrawal. At least eight people, including six women vendors, were injured when the police used force to disperse irate protestors on that day.

As the protests continued, the streets in state capital Imphal, which is made up of Imphal East and Imphal West districts, wore a deserted look on Tuesday. Shops and commercial establishments, educational institutes and government offices continued to remain closed.

Security forces set up barricades on major roads while the police used loudspeakers informing residents of the imposition of prohibitory orders and asked them to stay indoors.

The indigenous communities of Northeast fear that if the bill is passed, it will endanger their lives and identity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur Internet services suspended Section 144 Anti-Citizenship Bill protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp