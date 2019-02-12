Army conducts day-long searches in Uri after sentry detects suspicious movement

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: The army on Monday carried out a massive combing operation in Uri, close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, after a sentry noticed suspicious movement.

Defence sources said a sentry manning a post at army’s Artillery unit at Rajarwani area of Uri noticed suspicious movement around 1 am and resorted to speculative firing.

The army’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT) launched a massive combing and search operation immediately.

“The army did not detect any suspicious activity and no contact was established with any militant. Later, the army called off operation in the evening,” sources said.

An army official said the troops along the LoC are on high alert to foil any infiltration bid by militants and fidayeen attack on the camps.

On September 18, 2016, there was a fidayeen attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants on an army base in Uri. At least 19 soldiers were killed and two dozen others were injured in the attack. Four militants were also killed in the attack.