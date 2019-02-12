Bhupesh Baghel cites 'Jhiram attack,' counters Arun Jaitley's 'Congress-Maoist ally' remark

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel strongly countered Arun Jaitley's twitter remark on 'Congress aligning with Maoists in the recent state elections' as he brings out 'jhiram attack' and cited the union finance minister as "Blog Minister" and his message as "ridiculous and baseless".

Baghel in his response to Jaitley 's message said, "You must have heard Jhiram (Maoist) attack. Have you forgotten the supari (contract) killing by Maoists ahead of 2013 polls when the naxalites targeted Congress leaders calling their names and later killed them. ​31 Congress leaders were martyred. And your comment on Congress having a truck with Maoists is ridiculous, absurd and unsubstantiated".

Jaitley in his tweet accused the Congress party of having aligned with the Maoists in recent Chhattisgarh elections and further added, "Rahul Gandhi stood shoulder to shoulder with the 'Tukde Tukde' gang at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The Congress was in the forefront of defending the urban naxals in court".

The tweet in Hindi by Baghel apparently sounded like admonition when he wrote: Congress has an association with farmers, tribals, women and youth of the state, did you understand?

While asking the union minister not to insult the people of Chhattisgarh and the democracy, the CM ended his tweet wishing Jaitley: 'Get Well Soon'.

The Congress party returning to power after 15 years took the opportunity elucidating the reasons behind the BJP's defeat in Chhattisgarh underlining the latter's "bad governance, corruption and arrogance".

"One can understand how Chhattisgarh remained a discriminated lot by none other than the union finance minister himself when during 2014-18 he allocated Rs 349 crore to Uttar Pradesh (UP) to counter the Maoists when one can't find a single incident of naxal violence there but in the same duration the hardest-hit Chhattisgarh gets only Rs 53.71 crore. Similarly UP gets Rs 77 crore for modernisation of police force while Centre allocates merely Rs 11.87 crore to Chhattisgarh", stated Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, the chairman of Congress Media Cell and further stated that the top BJP leadership including Jaitley getting apprehensive as they remain well aware about whose names will emerge during the ongoing investigation by special investigation team (SIT) into the "supari killing" of Jhiram attack when the naxals targeted the Congress cavalcade on May 25, 2013.

The state BJP reacting to Baghel's comment tweeted, "Congress party's hand (referring to symbol) is with naxals and anti-nationals. They (Congress) don't feel ashamed of doing a politics over the dead of Jhiram in an attempt to conceal the truth".