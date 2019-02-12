Home Nation

BJP campaign: Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar tweets his pic holding party flag

Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the USA in the last one year.

Published: 12th February 2019

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Tuesday released a picture showing him holding a BJP flag along with his family members, as a part of the party's "Mera Parivar Bhajapa Parivar" campaign.

Through this national mass outreach drive, which was formally launched in Ahmedabad by BJP chief Amit Shah earlier in the day, the BJP intends to hoist the party flag at the houses of voters.

"True to its credo, @BJP4India puts India's interest over everything else. Proud to be part of such a family that is #TransformingIndia like never before. #MeraParivarBhajapaParivar," Parrikar tweeted along with a picture that shows him holding the party flag in his hand while sitting on a wheel-chair.

ALSO READ: Human mind can overcome any disease, says Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

His elder son Utpal and the latter's wife are seen standing alongside.

Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the USA in the last one year.

Parrikar, who couldn't attend the chief minister's office due to ill health, is currently recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here since he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi last month.

He recently participated in the Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan which was addressed by Amit Shah.

