CBI arrests Indian Oil general manager in Guwahati for allegedly taking bribe

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI arrested Indian Oil General Manager Dibya Jyoti Datta in Guwahati on Tuesday for allegedly receiving bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a business representative, officials said.

Bendang Naro, the business representative, and her associate Lal Chand Choudhry have also been arrested for allegedly paying the bribe to Datta to help them secure new retail outlets of Indian Oil across the Northeast, they said.

Datta had assured them of help in winning lottery of new retail outlets of the state-run firm by manipulating computer systems, the officials said.