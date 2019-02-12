Home Nation

Condemn arrogant attitude of so-called BJP leaders: Mamata as Akhilesh Yadav is stopped at airport

Yadav said he was to fly to Allahabad from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to attend an event at Allahabad University.

Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Condemning the incident of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav being stopped at Lucknow airport, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said it happened because of "arrogant attitude of so-called BJP leaders".

"I've already spoken to @yadavakhilesh. We all condemn the arrogant attitude of the so-called #BJP leaders who didn't allow Akhilesh to address the students. Even @jigneshmevani80 was not allowed," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

"Where is the democracy in our country? And they are giving lessons to everybody!" she added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was stopped by authorities at Lucknow airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad, triggering outrage by opposition parties in the state and elsewhere in the country.

Yadav said he was to fly to Allahabad from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to attend an event at Allahabad University.

In a separate incident on Monday, Mevani's college cancelled its annual day function after the institution's trustees got protest calls against the Dalit leader being the chief guest.

