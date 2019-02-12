Home Nation

Congress posters featuring Robert Vadra with Priyanka, Rahul surface outside Jaipur ED office

A slogan saying that this time, Rahul-Priyanka duo will come to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, has also been inscribed in the poster. 

Published: 12th February 2019 12:57 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra (File | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Posters featuring businessman Robert Vadra along with his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been put up outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Tuesday, ahead of Vadra's questioning in a money laundering case.

Vadra and his mother Maureen will be questioned in ED’s Jaipur office in connection with the Bikaner land case probe. The mother-son duo arrived in Jaipur on Monday.

On January 22 this year, the Rajasthan High Court’s Jodhpur bench had directed Vadra, Maureen, and his partners in Skyline Hospitality to appear before the ED on February 12 to respond to the allegations of money laundering involving his firm.

In November 2018, the ED had for the third time issued summons to Vadra and his mother, a partner in the firm, for questioning but none of them appeared. Instead, they moved the High Court seeking a ‘no coercive action’ order and stay of their arrest.

A money laundering case was registered by the ED in September 2015, claiming that Skylight Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat village of Bikaner, which was meant for the rehabilitation of the poor villagers.

It was alleged that Vadra bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and then sold the land to Allegheny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions.

