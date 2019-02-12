Congress will play on front foot in UP: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi left hundreds of party workers waiting as brother and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi did all the talking at the culmination of their five-hour-long roadshow at the UPCC headquarters here on Monday.

In his concluding speech, the Congress chief renewed the call to oust the BJP government in the state. Spelling out his agenda, Rahul claimed that he had appointed Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia to helm party affairs in UP and reclaim the state in 2022. “My focus is UP because the party took shape in this state. It is the heart of the nation. Their (Priyanka and Scindia) immediate task is to revive the party and improve its tally in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The larger goal is to bring a government based on Congress ideology in 2022,” said Rahul.

Rahul called upon Priyanka and Scindia to raise ground level workers to revive the Congress in UP. The party had fared miserably in UP during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by winning just two of 80 seats.

“People of the state have tried and tested everyone, now let’s ensure that the Congress makes the next government cater to the issues of youth, farmers and the underprivileged,” the Congress chief said.

Continuing their effort to corner the government on the Rafale aircraft deal, Rahul attacked PM Narendra Modi and said, “The hollowness of Modiji’s claims has been exposed. Congress has no shortage of issues. Fight with conviction against them (BJP) on these issues and see the change in UP,” he said enthusing the Congress workers.

Referring to reports published in a newspaper, the Congress chief also charged the PM with removing the corruption clause from the Rafale deal. Urging people to shout his oft-repeated slogan against Modi and raising farmers issue during the address, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the PM had duped farmers and looted the people of India to give `30,000 crore to Anil Ambani.

The government and Ambani’s Reliance Group have denied the allegations levelled against them by the Congress and other opposition parties.“Nation’s ‘chowkidaar’ stole money from Uttar Pradesh, other states and the Air Force. ‘Chowkidaar chor hai’ was resonating throughout the country,” he said.

Rahul also send a terse message to the SP-BSP alliance. “Congress respects Mayawati and Akhileshji, but we will fight with our full might in 2019 to change the politics and fulfil the dreams of the youth in UP. We will play on the front foot in all states and not on the back foot,” he asserted.

After her political debut, which was marked by the 15-km roadshow in Lucknow, Priyanka did not interact with the waiting partymen and returned with Rahul as she was set to visit Jaipur late in the evening where her husband Robert Vadra is likely to depose before the ED on Tuesday.

Priyanka Gandhi logs on to Twitter

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Twitter on Monday and garnered a massive response with thousands following her on the social media platform. Her Twitter handle is @priyankagandhi. Over 45,000 people followed her within hours of her joining the site