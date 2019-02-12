Home Nation

Delhi court sends corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to two-day ED custody

Special Judge Bharat Parashar sent Talwar to the custody after the agency sought his custodial interrogation for confronting him with other two persons related to the case.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:48 AM

Deepak Talwar, FCRA case

Lobbyist Deepak Talwar (Photo: File / PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Tuesday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case, to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for two days.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar passed the order after the ED sought Talwar’s custodial interrogation for confronting him with two persons related to the case. The ED had claimed earlier that Talwar had links with fugitive Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case related to the negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing a loss to Air India.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

