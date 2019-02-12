Delhi court sends corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to two-day ED custody

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Tuesday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case, to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for two days.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar passed the order after the ED sought Talwar’s custodial interrogation for confronting him with two persons related to the case. The ED had claimed earlier that Talwar had links with fugitive Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case related to the negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing a loss to Air India.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.