Home Nation

Efforts to revive Khalistan-linked terrorism in Punjab: Government

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir said the NIA has registered five cases related to murder and two cases related to attempt to murder in Punjab during 2016-17.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has registered seven terror-related cases in Punjab which were aimed at reviving the Khalistan-linked terrorism in the state, the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered five cases related to murder and two cases related to attempt to murder in Punjab during 2016-17.

"The objective of which was to destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive Khalistan linked terrorism in the state," he said, replying a written question.

Ahir said in order to avert terror incidents in the country, there is a close and effective coordination mechanism between intelligence and security agencies at the Centre and the state level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khalistan Terrorism National Investigation Agency NIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp