Home Nation

Former Bihar Congress president Ram Jatan Sinha joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

Ram Jatan Sinha is not an ordinary leader and his joining our party will have immense consequences, Kumar told reporters on the occasion.

Published: 12th February 2019 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Former Bihar Congress president Ram Jatan Sinha on Tuesday joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) and lavished praise on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the party.

After joining the JD(U) at an auditorium in presence of top leaders like national vice president Prashant Kishor and state unit chief Vashishth Narayan Singh, Sinha was felicitated at the party office by Kumar.

Sinha is not an ordinary leader and his joining our party will have immense consequences, Kumar told reporters on the occasion.

Today, we see doors of political parties are closed on talented young people, which is regrettable.

ALSO READ: Modi to return as PM, 'not fair' to view Nitish Kumar as claimant for top post, says Prashant Kishor

Our party, however, is different as it is not controlled by a family.

And, therefore, there is hardly any social segment which is not duly represented in the JD(U), the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, at the party function in Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, Sinha had said Nitish Kumar is a leader who thinks of Bihars development all the time.

And the state has prospered under his leadership since he has eradicated social strife along the lines of caste and religion.

A known baiter of Lalu Prasad, Sinha also took potshots at the RJD supremos heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, whom he did not mention by name but remarked people without any formal education worth the name have the temerity to raise questions on the state of universities in Bihar.

ALSO READ: RLSP national executive president praises Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha removes him from post

Sinha had severed his ties with the Congress ahead of the 2015 assembly polls which he unsuccessfully contested as an Independent candidate.

A three-time MLA from Makhdumpur assembly segment in Jehanabad district, now a reserved constituency, Sinha had served as the BPCC president in 2003.

Speculations are rife that he may be fielded by the JD(U) from Jehanabad Lok Sabha segment, which has a sizeable population of Bhumihar community to which Sinha belongs.

Sinha is the second former state unit chief of the Congress to have joined the JD(U) in a year.

In February last year, three Congress MLCs including former BPCC president Ashok Choudhary had crossed over to Nitish Kumars party.

Besides, another former state Congress president Mehboob Ali Kaiser is with Ram Vilas Paswans Lok Janshakti Party, a partner in the states ruling alliance.

However, Tariq Anwar who had served as a BPCC president in the 1980s but went on to co-found the NCP along with Sharad Pawar returned to the party last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Congress Bihar Ram Jatan Sinha Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp