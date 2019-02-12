Gujjar quota stir in Rajasthan: Congress-BJP political slugfest intensifies

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: As the Gujjar agitation for quota is spreading, the political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan over the issue is also intensifying.

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has put the ball in the Centre’s court to take action on the Gujjar’s demand for 5 per cent reservation, the BJP has accused the state government of dragging its feet.

Accusing the BJP of instigating the Gujjars, Gehlot said, “Five years ago, when I was the CM, we gave 1% reservation to the Gujjars… the 5% reservation was rejected by the high court. The previous BJP government also passed a law and issued a notification, but that was also rejected. Now, the Gujjar community should demand reservation from the Centre.”

BJP state president Madan Lal Saini responded said the Centre was ready to do its bid but the initiative had to be taken by the state . “The Gujjar reservation proposal should be first passed in the Vidhan Sabha. After that it should be forwarded to Delhi and our government at the Centre will definitely help in taking the process ahead,” said Saini.

The protesters on Monday blocked the Sikandra intersection on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway-21 in Dausa district. Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who has been holding a dharna on Malarna railway tracks, said, “We will leave the railway tracks only after we get 5% reservation.”