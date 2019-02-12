High Court extends protection to Anand Teltumbde till Feb 22

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday extended the protection from arrest that the Supreme Court had granted rights activist Anand Teltumbde till February 22.The single-judge bench of Justice Nitin Sambare also posted Teltumbde’s petition seeking anticipatory bail for a hearing on February 22.

While prosecution counsel Aruna Pai opposed Teltumbde’s bail plea and in turn, the extension granted to him, the defending counsel told the court that the arrest in the case won’t be required as their client has already assured the court that he would be available for investigation as and when required.

When the prosecution pressed for Teltumbde’s custody, the court directed the activist to be present before the investigating officer in Pune on February 14 and February 18 for investigation into the case.

The court also directed the investigating officer that in case of need for arrest, Teltumbde be granted bail on surety or personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and then posted the case for further hearing on February 22.