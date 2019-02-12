Hizbul militant killed in south Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Hizbul Mujahideen militant Hilal Ahmed Rather, the main accused in planning the escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jhutt last year, was gunned down by Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday, officials said.

An army jawan also lost his life in the encounter in Ratnipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Rather was the main accused in the escape of Lashker-e-Taiba militant Naveed Jhutt from a Srinagar hospital," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Swayam Prakash Pani said.

Jhutt, who was under arrest, escaped from a city hospital last year on February 8 after shooting down two policemen.

He was killed in an encounter with police on November 28 last year.