Home Nation

In J-K's Kathua, waiter shot at as guests open fire after fight over food

The incident happened at a party in a banquet hall in Logate Morh area on Monday night when some guests, who were apparently drunk, fought over food

Published: 12th February 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMMU: A waiter at a banquet hall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was shot at as a group of alleged drunk guests opened fire after a fight over food, officials said Tuesday.

The incident happened at a party in a banquet hall in Logate Morh area on Monday night when some guests, who were apparently drunk, fought over food and fired three-four rounds in which the waiter was injured, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger, they added.

The accused fled the spot after the incident, police said.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab them, they said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jammu and kashmir fight over food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp