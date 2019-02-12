Home Nation

India, Pakistan youth could play a role in transforming quality of bilateral ties: Sohail Mahmood

Sohail Mahmood stressed the role that the youth in India and Pakistan could play in transforming the quality of bilateral relations.

Published: 12th February 2019 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 10:55 PM

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Youth of the two countries could play a role in transforming the quality of the Indo-Pak relations, Pakistan's envoy said here Tuesday, and urged them to be the "ambassadors of peace".

High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood made the remarks during an interaction at the embassy, with a delegation of over 30 students, pursuing post-graduate degree programme in political leadership and government at Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Pune.

Mahmood particularly stressed the role that the youth in India and Pakistan could play in "transforming the quality of bilateral relations".

"He urged them to be the 'ambassadors of Pakistan-India peace' as they go forth in life and pursue their professional careers in diverse fields," the embassy said in a statement. Commenting on the historical evolution of Indo-Pak relations, Mahmood stressed on the importance of "changing the conflictual pattern of the past to a cooperative pattern in the future," the statement said.

He also stressed on the imperatives of "sustained engagement, a result-oriented dialogue process, resolution of outstanding disputes, enhanced regional cooperation, and collective endeavours for shared prosperity".

"The need for more exchange between intellectuals, academics, artists and sportsmen of the two countries was underscored," the embassy said.

The envoy expressed hope that the historic Kartarpur Initiative, would be "instrumental in further facilitating and fortifying people-to-people bonds".

Besides highlighting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of Pakistan as a modern, progressive, democratic, Islamic welfare state, the envoy also outlined the national priorities of the new government including economic turnaround, improved governance, and accelerated socio-economic development.

"The High Commissioner added that free media, independent judiciary, and vibrant civil society were distinct features of contemporary Pakistan," the statement said.

The delegation was presented books containing pictorial overview of the Hindu, Sikh and Christian heritage in Pakistan.

Their visit was hosted as part of the High Commission's outreach efforts and engagement with the youth, the statement said.

India Pakistan India Pakistan bilateral ties

