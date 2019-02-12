Encounter underway between militants, security forces in J-K's Pulwama 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two to three holed up militants in a Jammu and Kashmir village in Pulwama district triggered a gunfight on Tuesday with the security forces during a search operation, police said.

Receiving specific information about militant presence, the search and cordon operation was launched in Ratnipora overnight. "As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired starting the encounter," an officer said.

As news about the gun battle spread, youth in the area engaged in clashes with the security forces to disrupt the operation.

Mobile Internet services in the district was suspended. Rail services between the Bannihal town of Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley have also been suspended for the day.