Militant, soldier killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; encounter underway

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant and an army jawan were killed while another soldier was injured in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday, police sources said.

"One militant has been killed in an ongoing operation in Ratnipora area of Pulwama," the sources said.

They said an armyman also lost his life in the encounter, while another soldier was injured.

The injured soldier has been taken to a hospital for treatment, the sources said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ratnipora area in south Kashmir during the night following specific information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the forces who retaliated.

The operation is on and further details were awaited.