Jharkhand reinstates ban on Popular Front of India for anti-national activities

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Government on Tuesday re-instated the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), a few months after the Jharkhand High Court revoked the ban on the organization expressing displeasure for not following the due procedures while banning it.

Notably, the organisation was also banned earlier in the State for the alleged involvement of its members in anti-national activities.

In February of 2018, the BJP led State Government had declared PFI as unlawful and banned the outfit. But a few months later, the Jharkhand HC revoked state government's decision to ban the PFI and slammed the State Government of not going ahead with the norms and revoked its February decision to ban the outfit.

Once again on Tuesday, the home department issued a notification declaring PFI as illegal under Section 16 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. "Becoming members of the group, providing donations and publishing any literature or pamphlets regarding its extremist policies is held to be unlawful," said the notification.

The notification also claimed that the PFI has links with other terrorist organizations and are trying to radicalize the people in the state through their ideology, which is inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The notification issued on Tuesday stated that the PFI is "completely engaged" in "unconstitutional, anti-national, illegal, communal activities" besides being engaged in acts that were dangerous to state or national security.

In other states like Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar also, the group was engaged in creating social bifurcations through spreading violence, communal frenzy, and Pakistan supporting sloganeering, besides having links with international Islamic extremist organisations like ISIS and JMB. "Remarkably, the organization on January 24 had claimed on its web portal that the State Government was "hindering the educational empowerment of the poor."

PFI, on its web portal, also having more than 1.3 lakh followers on Facebook, claim to be an organization which is striving to establish an egalitarian society, where freedom, justice and security are enjoyed by all.