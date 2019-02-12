Home Nation

Kargil residents demand rotation of divisional headquarters for Leh; shutdown observed

The residents of Kargil are demanding rotation of division headquarters for six months between Kargil and Leh.

Published: 12th February 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Ladakh used for representation. (Photo | File)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The town of Kargil and adjoining areas observed a shutdown on Monday to protest the Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to set up the headquarters of the newly-created Ladakh division in Leh.

The residents of Kargil are demanding rotation of division headquarters for six months between Kargil and Leh. The Ladakh region comprises two districts — Leh and Kargil.

Last week, the Governor administration had created a separate division for Ladakh and split it from Kashmir. They decided to set up the Ladakh division headquarters permanently in Leh.

Cutting across party lines, politicians, including J&K Legislative Council chairman Haji Anayat Ali and ex-legislators joined hands to press for rotation of division headquarters.

The politicians and civil society members of Kargil have warned that in case their demand was not accepted, they would resign en masse.

All shops and business establishments in Kargil remained closed amid the shutdown, called by Coordination Committee for Civil Disobedience (CCCD), while public transport remained off the roads.

A protest rally was taken from Karbala Complex, Residency Road, Jammu till the Press Club. The rally, attended by a few hundred men and women from Kargil, was led by Haji Anayat Ali and CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan.

“Keeping all offices in Leh is discrimination. We will not allow it,” the protestors said.

“Our demand is for equal share for Ladakh. We will refuse to be part of the newly created Ladakh division unless there is six-month rotation.”

The CCDC also warned of launching a civil disobedience movement if the administration does not reconsider its decision and allows rotation of divisional headquarters.

TAGS
Protests Kargil Leh division Ladakh Leh

