Home Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned amid slogan shouting by Congress members

Congress members were heard demanding constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Published: 12th February 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The proceedings of Lok Sabha on Tuesday were adjourned for nearly 20 minutes during Question Hour amid slogan shouting by Congress members over the Rafale issue.

Amid sloganeering in the Well, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued with the Question Hour for nearly 25 minutes.

But a peeved Speaker adjourned the House for nearly 20 minutes till 12. 45 am when the slogan shouting continued.

Congress members were heard demanding constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale fighter jet deal.

She was unhappy that Congress members were raising slogans and displaying placards and disrupting proceedings.

She said members were flouting rules by holding placards and raising slogans.

"Discussion (on Rafale) has already taken place. Every day you cannot disrupt. It is below standards," she said adjourning the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Rafale issue Congress protest Lok Sabha adjourned

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp