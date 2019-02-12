Lok Sabha adjourned amid slogan shouting by Congress members

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The proceedings of Lok Sabha on Tuesday were adjourned for nearly 20 minutes during Question Hour amid slogan shouting by Congress members over the Rafale issue.

Amid sloganeering in the Well, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued with the Question Hour for nearly 25 minutes.

But a peeved Speaker adjourned the House for nearly 20 minutes till 12. 45 am when the slogan shouting continued.

Congress members were heard demanding constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale fighter jet deal.

She was unhappy that Congress members were raising slogans and displaying placards and disrupting proceedings.

She said members were flouting rules by holding placards and raising slogans.

"Discussion (on Rafale) has already taken place. Every day you cannot disrupt. It is below standards," she said adjourning the House.