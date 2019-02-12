Home Nation

Missing RTI activist found dead in Pune; police suspect murder

The decomposed body was found near Mutha village on Lavasa road on Monday evening, officials said.

Published: 12th February 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

RTI, RTI generic image

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PUNE: A 32-year-old RTI activist, who went missing last month, was found dead in Pune district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the deceased, Vinayak Shirsath, was killed by someone, a senior official Bharti Vidyapeeth police station here said.

The decomposed body was found near Mutha village on Lavasa road on Monday evening, he said.

Shirsath, a resident of Pune city, went missing on January 30 following which his family members had registered a police complaint on January 31.

"We later registered a kidnapping case on February 5 after his family raised suspicion that he might have been abducted as he had raised voice under the Right to Information (RTI) Act against illegal constructions in some parts of the city," the official said.

Shirsath's family pointed fingers at several people linked to the real estate sector, but during the probe, all of them were found to be close friends of the deceased, he said.

A case has now been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offence) and a probe is underway, he said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and its report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp