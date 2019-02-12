Home Nation

Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy; fishing nets cut 

The fishermen from Rameswaram had ventured into the sea Monday in 594 boats and were fishing near Katchatheevu when the Sri Lankan naval personnel arrived and drove them away

Published: 12th February 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Over 3000 fishermen in 594 boats were allegedly chased away by Sri Lankan Navy and their nets were snapped. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away and nets of many boats snapped by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off Katchatheevu Tuesday, a fishermen association leader said.

The personnel also sank a mechanised boat mid-sea, he alleged.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea Monday in 594 boats and were fishing near Katchatheevu when the Sri Lankan naval personnel arrived and drove them away, Tamil Nadu Mechanised Boat Association president P Sesuraja said.

The naval personnel cut fishing nets of 50 boats and rammed their vessel into one of the boats carrying four fishermen and sank it.

The four fishermen on board were left to struggle in the sea till fellow fishermen rescued them, he added.

Noting that the livelihood of the state's fishermen was at stake, Sesuraja said the Centre should hold talks with the island-nation and find a permanent solution to the long-standing problem of fishing in the Palk Strait, an inlet of the Bay of Bengal between southeastern India and northern Sri Lanka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu fishermen Sri Lankan navy fishing nets snapped

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp