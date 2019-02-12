PM Modi says only the corrupt have problems with Chowkidar, honest have full faith in his governement

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: With an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today labelled Mahagathbandhan as a "Mahamilawat’’ and lashing out at the opposition he said "Jo Bhrasht hai Usko Modi Se Kasht Hai, ChowkidarDhamkiyon Se Nahin Rukne Wala Hai, Na Jhukne Wala Hai." (One who is corrupt is scared of Modi, threat will not stop the chowkidar not make him bow before the corrupt).

Hitting out at the grand alliance, while speaking at the Swachh Shakti-2019 program at Kurukshetra, Modi said that the government under his leadership has eradicated the scourge of middlemen.

"Middlemen and those who loot rights of poor have been eradicated from the system. Today, all honest people have faith in ‘chowkidar’.The faces of `mahamilavat’ are in a competition among themselves to threaten court, CBI and abuse Modi,” he said.

Linking women to every sector and explaining how they contributed to all government

schemes in health, skill development, swachh bharat, agriculture sector, Modi without naming anyone took a jibe at the previous governments for ignoring the pain and miserable condition of women.

"They criticised me and called me names. I was mocked for talking about toilets from the Red Fort. These were the people who didn’t care about the dignity of women. This is why the comments of people who have been brought up with a golden spoon don’t bother me."

"When I became the Pradhan Sewak, thirty crore sisters and daughters in this country had to wait for the sun to set to go to the toilet. Girls used to dropout from schools owing to shortage of toilets. I had grown up with this reality. This is the reason why I worked to get the women rid of this malaise, ’’ he said.

Modi said," A day might come when tourists would be attracted to look at howtoilets in India are painted, cleaned and beautified. There is a place in Europe where a lot of tourists visit since the front walls of the houses are painted beautifully."

"All houses constructed and being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana will be registered in women’s names,’’ he said and added,"

"We are the first government to impose death penalty for rapes.’’

Using the recently inaugurated ultra-tech Panipat War Museum, for which he laid the foundation stone, Modi, in a veiled attack to Gandhi family said,"

"Some people thought that history begins from 1947 and that too with a single family and it’s history was only recorded, however, they are the one who tried to cut the nation from its past I amhappy that we are reviving history with the help of latest technology and are educating our forthcoming generations.”

He laid the foundation stones of the National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula; Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health Sciences, Karnal, Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra and ‘Battles of Panipat’ Museum, Panipat. Modi also inaugurated the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar district and the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad.

‘NATION DISCARDED MONARCHY, NOT CONG’

Ahmedabad: Targeting the Gandhi family, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said India had embraced democracy and discarded monarchy but “some people” continue to practice it. Addressing BJP workers at Godhra town of Panchmahal district in Gujarat, Shah also claimed that the prime minister’s seat is reserved “by birth” in the Congress, wondering if a worker from that party could ever think of occupying the top post. “In a monarchy, the son or daughter of a king gets the throne. Even his son-in-law could become a king. Though our country has adopted democracy and discarded monarchy, some continued to practice it. They have made a mockery of democracy,” Shah said.