PM Modi to participate in Swachh Shakti-2019 programme in in Kurukshetra

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil several development projects during his visit to Kurukshetra on Tuesday, where he will be participating in Swachh Shakti- 2019 programme.

According to official sources, Prime Minister Modi will unveil and lay the foundation stone for several development projects through digital links.

In Kurukshetra, he will distribute the Swachh Shakti-2019 awards, and will also visit the Swachh Sundar Shauchalay exhibition at Kurukshetra and address a public gathering.

Swachh Shakti-2019 is a national event to be attended by women Panchs and Sarpanchs from across the country. About 15,000 women are expected to take part in the Swachh Shakti event this year. The event is aimed at empowering women.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Bhadsa, Jhajjar. NIC is the state-of-the-art tertiary cancer care-cum-research institute, constructed on the AIIMS, Jhajjar campus.

The 700-bed hospital will have different facilities like surgical oncology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, anaesthesia, palliative care, and nuclear medicine, besides hostel rooms for doctors and attendants of cancer patients.

He will also inaugurate ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad, through video conference. This will be the first ESIC Medical College and Hospital in north India.

The 510-bed hospital will have state-of-the-art-facilities. ESIC, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the government of India provides social security to the insured persons and their beneficiaries, especially to worker population and their dependents.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Panchkula, which is being set up at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple Complex. It will be a national level institute for Ayurveda treatment, education, and research. Once completed, it will be highly beneficial for the residents of Haryana and other nearby states

He will also lay the foundation stone of Sri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra. It is the first university related to the Indian system of medicine in Haryana as well as the first university of this kind in India. He will also lay the foundation stone of 'Battles of Panipat Museum' at Panipat through a digital link, and of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay University of Health Sciences at Karnal.