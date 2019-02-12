Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia hold marathon meetings with partymen at UPCC

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After storming UP with a roadshow along with brother AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and her western UP counterpart, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday got down to business and hit the board to draw the poll strategy of Congress party which is moribund in Uttar Pradesh and Priyanka has been entrusted to revive it.

Reaching state headquarters of Congress in the afternoon from Jaipur where her husband Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen were being grilled by ED over money laundering case, Priyanka held a series of marathon meetings with the senior leaders of state Congress committee and also those who had come from various districts of eastern UP.

In fact, Priyanka, after being appointed party general secretary along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, has been entrusted with the onerous task to helm 42 eastern UP constituencies and Scindia has been given the responsibility of 38 seats of western UP.

The party office here buzzed with activity as enthusiastic Congress workers had gathered outside the UPCC building even before she returned from an overnight stay in Jaipur.

Priyanka met senior leaders and office bearers of Lucknow, Unnao, Mohanlalganj, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Phulpur and Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituencies to galvanise the party cadre and oversee the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the party sources, she met 10-20 people each from these constituencies to gauge the situation on the ground.

The meetings continued till late in the evening. On Wednesday, Priyanka will meet party workers and leaders from Kaiserganj, Gonda, Shravasti, Dumariaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Lalganj and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies.

On Thursday, she is expected to Congressmen from Ghosi, Salempur, Balia, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj.

On Tuesday, the Lucknow dominated the meeting as 70-member delegation closeted with Priyanka Gandhi for over an hour.

The sources claimed Priyanka Gandhi took feedback on Congress's organisational setup, its position on the ground and she also sought to know the pulse of rival parties. Those who met her were asked to fill up a one-page form on how long they had been associated with the party.

Priyanka Gandhi is slated to continue this exercise till Thursday, as well with leaders of constituencies in eastern Uttar Pradesh which she has been asked to take care of by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the party sources said.

In the room next to that of Priyanka Gandhi, newly-appointed Congress general secretary in charge of western UP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, met the leaders of the constituencies he has to groom.

To begin with, Scindia interacted with Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut and Baghpat. On Wednesday, he is likely to meet leaders from Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Ferozabad, Mainouri, Etah and Badun Lok Sabha seats.

On Thursday he will meet the party representatives from Aonla, Bareilly, Oilibhit, Shajahnpur, Kheri, hardoi, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur and Akbarpur.