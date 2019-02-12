Home Nation

Marriage procession of Dalit policeman attacked in Rajasthan

Representational Image. | Express Illustrations

By ANI

JODHPUR: A Dalit police personnel’s wedding procession was allegedly attacked on Saturday in Dugar village here.

A police case in this regard was registered on Sunday. The police have detained some people and are on a lookout for a few more in connection with the incident.

The groom, Sawai Ram informed that the attack took place when his wedding procession was about to enter Dugar village.

He claimed that people belonging to the Rajput community attacked his procession and humiliated him. When people interrupted them, the perpetrators hit back with sharp weapons leaving many injured.

Police inspector Ajit Singh, said, “We recorded his statement on Sunday and have registered a case under relevant sections against more than 12 people. The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against the culprits.”

