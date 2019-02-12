Rajasthan: Man sentenced to life for raping 4-year-old girl

By PTI

SIKAR: A POCSO court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a four-year-old girl in the district about two weeks ago.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kalia alias Karan had abducted and raped the girl on January 30 night at a cremation ground near their huts in the Khatushyamji police station area.

He was held the same night and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police filed charge sheet in the case on February 4.

Magistrate Anil Kaushil pronounced the judgment and awarded life imprisonment to the convict on Monday.