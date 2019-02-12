Rajnath Singh to table Citizenship amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday

Sana Shakil By

NEW DELHI: Despite the massive backlash in the Northeast, the Centre is set to table the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. A revised business list of the Rajya Sabha issued late on Monday night said Home Minister Rajnath Singh would table the Bill in the upper house.

Earlier, Singh met with chief ministers of two Northeastern states in which both expressed their discontent over the Bill. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh voiced their opposition to the Bill and urged Singh to ensure it was not passed in the RS.

The Bill, which seeks to provide Indian nationality to non-Muslims who migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by the Lok Sabha during the winter session on January 8.

During the 30-minute meeting, also attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs the two CMs apprised the minister about the prevailing situation in the Northeast, which has been witnessing relentless protests against the Bill.

“This was government’s last full-fledged attempt to get the Northeastern states on board. But a consensus was not built. The Centre will not table the Bill unless all stakeholders are on board,” said a senior government official.

According to sources, the two CMs requested the Home Minister not to pass the Bill before convincing the people of the Northeast, an MHA official said. Singh asked them not to worry and assured that the rights of the indigenous people of the Northeast would not be diluted.