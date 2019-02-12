Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Yusuf Pathan starts Cricket Academy in the city

Bringing joy to aspiring cricketers in Jharkhand, former Team India player Yusuf Pathan inaugurated the 16th edition of Cricket Academy of Pathan’s (CAP) in Ranchi recently. On the occasion, Pathan said all possible assistance will be provided to the ambitious and aspiring cricketers of Ranchi at this academy. “We have plans to open more academies in the eastern region which will help budding cricketers get proper training,” said Pathan during the inaugural ceremony. He expressed confidence that CAP, with a well-developed coaching programme structured by the experts in various fields, will polish the talents of the aspiring players in Jharkhand, which had no structured cricket academy till date that is professionally run.

Ranchi runs against cancer

With the initiative of the district administration of Ranchi and the Jharkhand IAS Officers’ Wives’ Association (JIASOWA), a 5-km marathon — Ranchi runs against Cancer — will be organised on February 16 from the Governor House to Morhabadi Maidan in the state capital. The marathon, according to Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray, aims to promote awareness on women’s health, with special focus on breast, cervical and oral cancers. The marathon will be flagged off from Raj Bhawan at 6:30 am and will end at Morhabadi, followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Prizes will be given out in more than 20 categories. Prizes worth `75,000 will be distributed among the winners.

BJP to launch ‘Mara Parivar’ programme

In a bid to express loyalty towards the party, each and every worker as well as office-bearer of the BJP’s state unit will put the party flag and stickers at his or her house from February 12 to March 2 under the ‘Mara Parivar, BJP Parivar’ programme across the state. According to state BJP vice-president Deepak Prakash, a statewide Deep Jyoti Sammelan will also be organised on February 26 under which diyas (earthen lamps) will be lightened in the house of each and every BJP worker.

Honour for Mukund Nayak, pride for Jharkhand

Padma Shri Mukund Nayak was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday for his contribution to folk music in Jharkhand. Nayak, a noted singer, composer, drummer, folk dancer and political activist as well, is the first person from the state to receive this prestigious award under the category of folk song. He was also awarded with the state government’s Sanskriti Samman in 2017. Born to a Ghasi tribal family at Bokba village in Simedega, Nayak’s journey as a performer began in 1974.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com