Reliance Defence rejects Rahul Gandhi's charges, says 'proposed MoU' cited by Congress chief not on Rafale

Rahul on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'treason' and violating the Official Secrets Act by acting as Anil Ambani's 'middleman' in the Rafale jet contract.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:22 PM

Rafale

Rafale Fighter Jet. (Photo | Official Dassualt aviation website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Defence on Tuesday said the "proposed MoU" mentioned in a purported email cited by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his fresh allegations on the Rafale deal was a reference to its cooperation with Airbus Helicopter and had "no connection" with the fighter jet contract.

Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "treason" and violating the Official Secrets Act by acting as Anil Ambani's "middleman" in the Rafale jet contract, citing an email to claim the businessman was aware of the deal days before India and France signed it.

"Purported email being referred by the Congress Party is regarding the discussion between Airbus and Reliance Defence regarding Civil & Defence Helicopter Programs under 'Make in India'," a Reliance Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi acting as foreign firms' lobbyist: BJP on Congress chief's Rafale allegations

Gandhi released to the media an email dated March 28, 2015 purportedly written by Airbus executive Nicolas Chamussy to three recipients with the subject line "Ambani".

He claimed the email showed Ambani visited then French defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's office and mentioned an "MoU in preparation and the intention to sign during the PM visit (to France)".

"The discussion on proposed MoU was clearly with reference to cooperation between Airbus Helicopter and Reliance. It had no connection whatsoever with Government to Government Agreement between France and India for 36 Rafale aircraft," the Reliance Defence spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Rajiv Mehrishi never dealt with defence ministry proposals on Rafale: Finance Ministry

It is in public domain that Airbus Helicopter has partnered with Mahindra for the Military Helicopter Programme, the spokesperson added.

"Also, for the record, the MoU for Rafale aircraft was signed between France and India on January 25 2016 and not in April 2015."

"From the above, it is evident that the facts are being deliberately twisted and reality being ignored," the company said.

Reliance Defence Rahul Gandhi Anil Ambani PM Modi Rafale Deal Congress BJP

Comments(3)

  • adithyan
    one must marvel at the strategy of BJP. It diverted the attention of Rahul to concentrate on Rafael deals from his election campaign. This idiot is referring to wrong e mails and getting snubbed.
    1 day ago reply

  • SPARK
    Rahul should show some of the Bofors paper
    1 day ago reply

  • Shiva
    Hi
    1 day ago reply
