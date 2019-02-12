Robert Vadra slams Modi government for 'harassing a senior citizen', his mother Maureen

By ANI

JAIPUR: Ahead of questioning in Jaipur by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Robert Vadra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre for 'harassing a senior citizen' -- his mother Maureen Vadra.

Vadra, along with his mother, is scheduled to appear before the ED in Jaipur in connection with a probe into an alleged land scam in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Vadra, the son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, also questioned why the "vindictive government" did not act in the past four years and 8 months and why he was called before the campaigning commenced for the Lok Sabha elections.

He said, "So here we are my 75-year-old mother n me in Jaipur to depose in front of the Enforcement Directorate. Not understanding the lows of this vindictive government to be harassing a senior citizen, who the world knows has lost her daughter in a car crash, her ailing son to diabetes, and her husband as well. Three deaths n all I did was to ask her to spend time with me in my office, so I can look after her and we both could grieve on our losses while spending time together. Now she is being accused, maligned and called to be interrogated, for spending time in my office."

"Since I have already been interrogated for 3 days in Delhi’ headquarters, of the Enforcement Directorate. If there was any issue or any illegality, which was found by the government, why did it take them 4 years n 8 months, to call me a month before campaigning begins for the General elections? Do they think people in India do not view it as an election gimmick ?! As I always have adhered to rules and overall being a disciplined person," Vadra wrote on Facebook.