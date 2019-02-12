Shiv Sena mocks BJP over claim of winning 43 seats in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mocking Maharashtra Chief Minister over his remarks at a party function that the BJP would win 43 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that the claims are hollow as the state is facing a grim situation on several fronts and the alliance talks with Shiv Sena are still hanging fire.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Samaana, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray even blamed the BJP for non-conformity over the alliance between the two parties and said that attempt is being made to advance the politics even while the state is in the doldrums.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had claimed, in presence of party president Amit Shah, that their party would win 43 seats, one more than in 2014, in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The BJP had been advocating a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena in the state and Shiv Sena had been giving it a cold shoulder.

However, Fadnavis' claim of winning 43 seats appears to have hit the Shiv Sena where it hurts.

"Everybody loves power. But, it is not good to be always under its spell. They want to win 43 out of 48. They are least bothered about the state, about people. They have been talking of toppling this and that nowadays. God forbid tomorrow one might hear these people have started toppling their own buddies. However, even after that, they would keep ruling the state as their mind and intellect have frozen," the editorial in Saamana on Monday said.

The editorial also enumerated a number of political mistakes committed by the BJP in the state in an attempt to show that the claims of winning 43 seats were hollow.

"The BJP-led government tried to crush the agitation of farmers' daughters in Ahmednagar. There are no good returns for onion growers and milk producers. Teachers are agitating over their demand for filling 24,000 vacant posts in government-run schools, while over 1,000 children have died in state-run shelter homes in last four years," the editorial said in support of the argument.

"With the help of EVM, they can win 48 in the state and even 548 in Lok Sabha. The lotus can bloom even in London and the US. However, they don't have face to answer why the lotus of Ram Mandir hasn't blossomed in Ayodhya," the editorial added.