Shiv Sena wants 1995 like seat-sharing with BJP in Maharashtra

The proposal is unacceptable to BJP as it holds 122 seats and enjoys support from 16 other MLAs in the current assembly.

Published: 12th February 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena flags used for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Despite BJP president Amit Shah calling up Uddhav Thackeray for a pre-poll alliance, Shiv Sena sprang up a new demand, asking the BJP to begin talks on the premise of the 1995 assembly elections seat-sharing formula.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, however, refuted the news even as Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut argued that while BJP can rule the roost in New Delhi, it will be Sena which will call the shots in Maharashtra.

"There is no technology available that can let journalists know automatically of any discussion between two leaders. I know Uddhav Thackeray is a seasoned politician and he won't demand a 25-year-old seat sharing formula in the changed circumstances," Mungantiwar said while refuting speculations regarding new demands made by the Shiv Sena.

"Our alliance is less for power and more for resolve to elect a pro-people government," Mungantiwar said adding that the BJP has always been in favour of alliance and the Shiv Sena is to take the call now. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and Raut, however, said that the dialogue has just begun, and talks have not advanced as yet.

While the BJP is reportedly have offered 50-50 seat-sharing formula and one RS seat, the Shiv Sena, however, is pushing for a more respectable proposition and wants to seal the assembly formula with 1995 formula wherein the Sena had contested 171 seats while the BJP had contested 117 seats.

