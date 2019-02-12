Home Nation

Shocker in MP’s Chitrakoot: UKG student twin brothers kidnapped at gunpoint from school bus

Published: 12th February 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a daring broad daylight sensational crime, a medicated oil trader’s twin sons, both Upper Kinder Garten (UKG) students were abducted by masked men at gunpoint from inside the crowded school bus in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Tuesday.

It’s perhaps the first time in MP that school kids have been kidnapped at gunpoint from inside a crowded school bus.

The twins identified as Shreyansh and Priyansh (aged six years), sons of medicated oil trader Brijesh Rawat were returning home after school in the school bus, when two masked men boarding a motorbike overtook the school bus and stopped it subsequently.

Once the bus stopped, the two masked men armed with guns stormed into the school bus and threatened the woman teacher and other children at gunpoint. They then searched for the twin brothers and managed to find them. The twins were subsequently abducted by the masked kidnappers, who sped away on the motorbike.

Shockingly, the sensational kidnapping happened just outside the Sadguru Public Higher Secondary School campus located inside the 110 acres sprawling Sadguru Sewa Sangh Trust’s Janaki Kund premises at around 12.15.

The incident has become more alarming as the Trust premises are situated just a few kilometers from UP’s Chitrakoot district, where active inter-state dacoit gangs like the Babli Kol gang indulge in high-profile kidnappings for ransom.

However, no ransom call has been received by the abducted kids’ family till now, Satna district police sources told The New Indian Express.

“We’re working in the case and have got some clues, which cannot be disclosed at this moment,” said Satna district police superintendent SS Gaur.

Sources privy to ongoing police investigations confided that since no ransom call has been received by the family till now, it could be a matter of some personal enmity of the twins’ family with anyone.

Attacking the Congress-led state government over the incident, state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal tweeted, “Kanoon vyavastha dhwast, Congress sarkar mast."

  • Libby
    May the Lord Almighty show mercy. I Pray to Jesus for finding the kids at the earliest.
    1 day ago reply
