Shutdown hits normal life in Manipur and Nagaland

The protestors on Monday burnt tyres and timbers on the roads in Imphal to prevent vehicular movement.

Manipur students

Students and others from Manipur protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday | (File photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 continued in Manipur capital Imphal on Monday, a day after eight people were injured when the police fired tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse protesters demanding the Bill’s withdrawal. Some organisations had called for a strike since Sunday demanding the Bill’s withdrawal.

The protestors on Monday burnt tyres and timbers on the roads in Imphal to prevent vehicular movement. The streets wore a deserted look as shops and commercial establishments downed their shutters.

Attendance in government offices and educational institutes was also thin. Some of the vendors of four women markets in Imphal slept at the marketplace on Sunday night in protest. In Naga-land, normal life was hit on Monday as a village chiefs’ association had called a 10-hour bandh in protest against the Bill.  

