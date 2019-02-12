SP workers go on rampage as government clips Akhilesh Yadav's wings

Home Nation

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party workers went on a rampage across Uttar Pradesh Tuesday after the government clipped the wings of their national president Akhilesh Yadav, preventing him from flying to Allahabad on grounds of law and order.

Yadav claimed he was stopped by authorities at the Lucknow airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad, triggering outrage by party lawmakers in the state legislature and workers outside the airport.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he was to fly to Allahabad from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to attend an event at Allahabad University.

He posted photographs on his official Twitter handle in which he was seen talking to police officers inside the airport.

Protests broke out in Allahabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kannauj, Balrampur, Jalaun and Gorakhpur, among other places, where SP supporters smashed windscreens of vehicles and clashed with the police.

SP leaders said party MP Dharmendra Yadav was injured in Allahabad in cane charge by the police. The issue rocked both the Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature.

