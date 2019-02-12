Home Nation

TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder: Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy files anticipatory bail plea

Roy was among four people who were named responsible for the killing of Biswas in West Bengal's Nadia district.

West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy (File | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday filed an anticipatory bail plea in Calcutta High Court division bench in connection with TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas' murder case.

The plea is likely to be heard this week.

However, the BJP leader had claimed that allegations were being levelled on his party over the TMC legislator's death based on directions issued by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"In the entire state of West Bengal, when anybody is killed by their own people or by other miscreants, the TMC government tries to implicate that it is by leaders and workers of BJP. I demand a probe by an independent agency (over Biswas' death). Mamata Banerjee is scared of us. It is on orders of Mamata that allegations are being levelled against the BJP for this murder," Roy, who quit TMC in 2017 and joined the BJP, had told ANI.

A Trinamool legislator from Krishnagunj in Nadia district, Biswas was shot dead by unidentified assailants last evening at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri. The incident happened when Biswas was attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at Phulbari.

According to reports, the lawmaker was shot multiple times from a close range when he was coming down the stage after attending the event.

Satyajit Biswas Trinamool MLA Murder Mukul Roy BJP

