Tripura minister Santana Chakma denies being groped, mulls legal actions against CPI-M

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Tripura’s Social Welfare Minister Santana Chakma on Tuesday said she and her party BJP were weighing legal options against opposition CPI-M in the state for “outraging” her modesty in public through the alleged circulation of a “fabricated” video.



In the video, the state’s Sports and Civil Supplies Minister Manoj Kanti Deb was seen “inappropriately touching” Chakma’s waist on stage on February 9 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating some development projects in Agartala.



After the video went viral on social media, the CPI-M had demanded Deb’s sacking.



“Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb should immediately sack him (Deb). By doing what he did, he created a public nuisance. The attitude of BJP workers in Tripura towards women in general was evident from the video,” CPI-M’s state secretary Bijan Dhar said.



Members of some women organisations had also hit the streets of Agartala demanding Deb be dropped from the ministry and arrested.



However, Chakma said nothing vulgar against her had happened on stage on that day.



“Some CPI-M workers had circulated a fabricated video on social media suggesting that he had inappropriately touched my waist. But let me assert that there was nothing vulgar in the incident,” she told reporters on Tuesday.



The BJP said the Sports Minister was only trying to get a better view of the PM’s inauguration of the projects on stage. The party alleged the CPI-M was trying to gain some political mileage out of the incident.



When contacted, Deb refused to make any comments. “I am away at home and will give a statement on Thursday when I reach Agartala,” he told this correspondent.