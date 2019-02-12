Two soldiers, militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Two Indian Army soldiers and a militant were killed on Tuesday during a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district during a conrdon and search operation, police said.

The encounter began earlier when the holed up militants in Ratnipora village fired at the security forces. "In the initial firing exchanges, three soldiers were injured. They were immediately shifted to army's base hospital here," the officer said.

"However, Sepoy Baljeet Singh of Rashtriya Rifles and Naik Saneed of 10 para regiment succumbed to their injuries, while Havaldar Chander Pal was still at the hospital. A militant has so far been neutralised," the police officer said, adding that at least two more militants were still hiding and firing from both sides was still going on.

As news about the gun battle spread, youth in the area engaged in clashes with the security forces to disrupt the operation.

Mobile Internet services in the district was suspended. Rail services between the Bannihal town of Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley have also been suspended for the day.