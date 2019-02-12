VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court permits alleged middleman Christian Michel to meet lawyer

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday permitted Christian Michel, the 'middleman' in the AgustaWestland case, to meet his lawyer Rosemary Patrizi.

In line with the rules of Tihar Jail where Michel is currently lodged, Patrizi will meet her client as a general visitor and not as a lawyer from Monday to Friday between 9 am and12 noon.

Last week, Michel had approached the Patiala House Court for bail in the case filed against him. Following this, Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued a notice to CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea and sought reply by February 12.

Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal case, was extradited from the UAE on December 4 last year.

It was stated before the Delhi court that since the charge sheet was not filed against Michel within the stipulated 60-day period under Section 167(2), there is no basis keeping him in judicial custody.

Arguments on Michel's bail plea are slated to be heard later today.