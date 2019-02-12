Watch: Hilarious conversation between PM Modi and kids as he serves Akshaya Patra meal

By Online Desk

In a video shared by Narendra Modi on Instagram, the Prime Minister is seen having a hilarious interaction with school kids, while he was serving food to the children to mark the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The PM is seen joking with one of the kids. "The meal should have been served at 12 PM. The Prime Minister arrived late and delayed your meal, right?" asked Modi. Even before the boy could give an answer to it, a girl sitting next to him and said: "We ate in the morning and came here."

Later on, Modi shared the video online with the caption: Had a good conversation with the children. They didn't mind the late lunch:)

The video shared by the prime minister has got over 2 million views and over 2500 comments.

Photos of Modi serving food to the school children were also shared on Twitter by the PM.