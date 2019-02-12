Will drag TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas' killers to jail: Abhishek Banerjee

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after Trinamool Congress founder turned BJP leader Mukul Roy and three other alleged BJP workers were booked for the murder of Satyajit Biswas, TMC MLA from Krishnaganj in Nadia in West Bengal; TMC Youth president, Diamond Harbour MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee visited the family of Biswas and promised to drag Mukul Roy and others to jail if proven guilty.

Without naming Mukul Roy, TMC apparent heir Abhishek Banerjee said: "If someone is thinking he will conspire the murder of Satyajit Biswas and get saved by hanging on to the pyjamas of Delhi leaders, I assure that if and when proven guilty, we will hold him by his collar and drag him to jail."

The junior Banerjee alleged that other accused Sujit Mondal and Kartik Mondal are BJP workers and ruled out TMC infighting behind the murder. Food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mullick and Bangaon MP and Matua leader Mamata Thakur also blamed BJP for the murder during their visit to Krishnaganj on Monday.

"Satyajit had materialised two major rallies in the region after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Thakurnagar on February 2. So, he was killed to set a precedent because he was a TMC MLA and an influential Matua leader," Mamata Thakur said.

Matuas make up a large section of the state's 30 per cent Dalits and are considered a solid voting bloc capable of influencing election results in a large number of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seats.

Both BJP and TMC are vying for their votes. Hitting out at Mukul Roy, Jyotipriya Mullick said: "The BJP leader on whose direction Satyajit was killed has been identified and investigation is on to go to the root of the conspiracy."

On the other hand, Matua Mahasangh activists blockaded train services in busy Bongaon-Sealdah and Gede-Sealdah railway lines of Eastern Railway in protest against the killing of the TMC MLA.

Meanwhile, two days after Satyajit Biswas's murder, a TMC leader in Purba Medinipur who was allegedly involved in the ruckus during BJP President Amit Shah's rally in Kanthi last month was found dead in Dadpur in Hooghly district on Monday morning.

TMC president of three Gram Panchayat Samitis in Kanthi, Ritesh Roy, who was close to transport minister and Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhragram districts TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari, had been missing since February 7.

His wife Mahua Roy stated that before his disappearance, the TMC leader left his house at Chandberia village in Purba Medinipur district on February 7 saying he was going to Kolaghat in the same district but called at 9 pm in the night saying he was off to Malda with a friend.

However, his phone was found switched off since then after which family filed a missing diary at Marishda police station on February 9. A deep black mark has been found around the neck of the deceased, leading police to suspect that he might have asphyxiated to death using a rope. The TMC leader's dead body has been sent for autopsy.

While TMC has pointed the finger at BJP, the saffron party has put the blame on TMC's infighting. "BJP has conspired to kill him," said Purba Medinipur TMC secretary Kanishka Panda.

Refuting his allegations, BJP Kanthi mandal chief Mahesh Sur said: "BJP has never done and would never do such a thing. This might be a conspiracy of TMC leaders in Kanthi or a case of TMC infighting."