Yoga education gets massive boost with courses in 98 varsities

Yoga, as an academic subject, has got a big push in the Narendra Modi government.

Published: 12th February 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

From the 2018-19 session, six central universities started Yoga departments | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yoga, as an academic subject, has got a big push in the Narendra Modi government.

A total of 98 universities have started full- fledged yoga courses and departments in last three years after the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s nudge.The University regulator now recognises five courses at the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral levels.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), in response to a starred question by a BJP MP, told the Lok Sabha on Monday that the UGC had constituted a committee under H R Nagendra, chancellor of Swami Vivekanand Yog Anusandhan Samsthana, in Bengaluru in 2016.

The panel came up with its recommendation the same year and prescribed a curriculum for the courses it suggested.

UGC officials said that from the 2018-19 academic session, six central universities started Yoga departments with courses like B.Sc (Yoga), M. Sc (Yoga), PhD, PG Diploma in Yoga and PG Diploma in Yoga Therapy.

“The plan is to expand these courses to all central universities in the country very soon,” a UGC official said.Most other universities where these  courses are being offered, are private institutes.

