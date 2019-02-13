Home Nation

Blast at school in Pulwama, at least 12 students injured

A police official said an explosion took place inside a school building of Madrasa Fallah-i-Millat at Singo Narbal in Kakapora area of Pulwama district at around 2 pm.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:12 PM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A powerful explosion took place inside a private school in south Kashmir's Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, causing injuries to 16 students.

A police official said an explosion took place inside a school building of Madrasa Fallah-i-Millat at Singo Narbal in Kakapora area of Pulwama district at around 2 pm. He said the explosion took place inside a classroom of 10th standard. Sources said 37 students were present in the classroom and taking winter tuition when the blast took place.

"The blast took place when the English class had just finished and the teacher left the room," they said. According to locals, 16 students were injured in the blast and evacuated to nearby hospitals, where from 10 injured were referred to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.

A doctor attending on the injured in SMHS hospital in Srinagar said all the injured had injuries in lower limbs. An injured girl Bisma, who is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital in Srinagar said, "The explosion took place during our last class of the day. It was a powerful explosion and entire room was filled with smoke. I fell unconscious and later woke up at a hospital, where doctors were treating me".

The explosion caused chaos in the area with people rushing to the schools and shifting the injured to hospitals. Superintendent of Police Pulwama, Chandan Kohli said police has registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast. Another police official said police is probing how the explosive device reached the school.

The Governor Satya Pal Malik deeply regretted the blast and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 50,000 for all those injured. The National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said education must be made conflict neutral.

"It is unacceptable and inhuman to have explosives going off inside classrooms. I condemn this act unequivocally and hope that it is properly investigated. The truth must be known and the guilty must be severely punished," Omar tweeted.

